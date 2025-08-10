Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat gets new release date, now arriving on October 21

The much-anticipated romantic thriller Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has a new release date. Initially slated to hit cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, the film will now arrive on October 21, 2025.

The update comes with a fresh version of the film’s intense poster, featuring the lead pair in a gripping moment, hinting at the film’s passionate and dramatic tone.

Announced earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, the project was originally titled Deewaniyat before being retitled Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. In June, Harshvardhan Rane revealed that the team had wrapped filming, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set’s wrap-up celebrations. However, the joyous occasion took an unexpected turn when a freak pyrotechnic mishap occurred. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and filming concluded successfully.

Produced by Anshul Garg and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat promises an intense cocktail of love, obsession, and drama, and is now set to light up the big screens just ahead of the festive season.

