Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.05.2021 | 7:21 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Harshvardhan Rane secures oxygen concentrators after selling bike; sends 3 concentrators to Hyderabad

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

As India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has been claiming thousands of lives each day, many citizens have been coming forward to help others. Actor Harshvardhan Rane had recently announced on Instagram that he is planning to trade his motorcycle for oxygen concentrators. He had shared a picture of him on his bike making the announcement.

Harshvardhan Rane secures oxygen concentrators after selling bike; sends 3 concentrators to Hyderabad

Now, a few days after announcing his decision to sell his bike, the actor revealed that he has managed to arrange for oxygen concentrators through the sale. “Thank you for your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram, 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon.” Thanking his social media followers, the actor added, “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without Instagram and your quick support!,” Harshvardhan shared.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane wrapped the shoot of Kun Faya Kun with Sanjeeda Shaikh earlier this year. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the movie was extensively shot in Mahabaleshwar, Wai, and Panchgani in Maharashtra with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

ALSO READ: Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to star in an edge of the seat thriller titled Kun Faya Kun

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Revenues garnered from Salman Khan’s Radhe…

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer…

Elizabeth Olsen to play axe murderer in HBO…

BREAKING: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai…

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan set to release…

Kriti Sanon's Mimi to have a digital release

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification