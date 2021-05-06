As India continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has been claiming thousands of lives each day, many citizens have been coming forward to help others. Actor Harshvardhan Rane had recently announced on Instagram that he is planning to trade his motorcycle for oxygen concentrators. He had shared a picture of him on his bike making the announcement.

Now, a few days after announcing his decision to sell his bike, the actor revealed that he has managed to arrange for oxygen concentrators through the sale. “Thank you for your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram, 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon.” Thanking his social media followers, the actor added, “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without Instagram and your quick support!,” Harshvardhan shared.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Rane wrapped the shoot of Kun Faya Kun with Sanjeeda Shaikh earlier this year. Directed by Kushan Nandy, the movie was extensively shot in Mahabaleshwar, Wai, and Panchgani in Maharashtra with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

