Last Updated 06.05.2021 | 5:35 PM IST

Dharma Productions joins hands with Yuvaa to amplify resources amid second wave of COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

India is facing the worst of COVID-19. The second wave has left the country in shambles as lakhs of positive cases are being recorded. Celebrities from different mediums are working in helping people in any way possible. Actors Sonu Sood and Bhumi Pednekar, who recently recovered from COVID-19, are amplifying resources. Now, Dharma Productions has joined hands with Yuvaa to work with volunteers in order to amplify the resources amid COVID-19.

Dharma Productions joins hands with Yuvaa to amplify resources amid second wave of COVID-19

In a statement, Dharma Productions said, "We are joining hands with Yuvaa to amplify their efforts in helping the community with resources and guidance to endure this turbulent time. As the country has been significantly impacted by COVID-l9, we will be using every Dharma Productions platform to help with several areas where people can consume verified information and receive resources pertaining to vaccination processes and mental health. In these testing times, we are dedicated to play any part to help our community, our people - our family. We will go and grow through this, together. Stay safe, stay home."

Recently, Alia Bhatt joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza to help people with resources.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Jio Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions start talks for collaboration

