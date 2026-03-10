The actor folds his hands and urges fans to stay quiet as excitement on set briefly halts filming of the upcoming action franchise.

A brief disruption took place during the shooting of Force 3 in Gujarat after a large crowd gathered near the filming location to watch the shoot. The presence of actors John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane drew considerable attention, with many fans assembling outside the barricaded area to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Harshvardhan Rane apologises to Force 3 crew after fan frenzy disrupts Gujarat shoot

According to people present at the location, the excitement among fans quickly escalated, leading to loud cheering and shouting as the actors were seen preparing for a scene. The growing noise levels and crowd movement prompted the crew to temporarily pause the shoot while attempting to bring the situation under control.

Videos that later surfaced on social media captured Harshvardhan Rane standing calmly amid the commotion. In the clips, the actor can be seen folding his hands and politely requesting fans to lower their voices so that filming could continue without interruption. His gesture appeared to have a calming effect on the crowd, and the situation gradually settled down.

Shortly after the incident, Rane acknowledged the disruption on social media. Sharing a clip from the shoot location on Instagram with the caption “#FORCE3 Shoot #Gujrat,” the actor also posted an apology addressed to the crew members who were affected by the delay. “Apologies to the sound department, direction team and the local production team… and to @minnakshidas @simaabrahmi,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Crew members present on set indicated that the interruption lasted only a few minutes before filming resumed. Once the crowd quieted down and order was restored near the barricades, the production team continued with the scheduled shoot.

Force 3 marks the third instalment in the popular action franchise led by John Abraham. The earlier films in the series gained attention for their high-octane action sequences and espionage-driven storylines. The upcoming film is expected to bring together John Abraham and Harshvardhan Rane in key roles, generating significant curiosity among fans. Actress Tanya Maniktala is also expected to feature as the leading lady in the film.

Previous instalments of the franchise featured performances from actors including Vidyut Jammwal, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Tahir Raj Bhasin. With the third instalment currently in production, Force 3 continues to build anticipation among fans of the action series.

