The wait is finally over for fans of raw, grounded action. A leaked image from the sets of the highly anticipated Force 3 has set social media ablaze, offering a first glimpse into the world of ACP Yashvardhan Singh’s return. The candid shot, captured during a creative discussion, features the franchise spearhead John Abraham alongside the new additions to the Force family: the current box-office favourite Harshvardhan Rane and the versatile Tanya Maniktala.

Standing at the centre of the frame is the man tasked with modernizing this iconic franchise—director Bhav Dhulia. Having earned massive acclaim for his gritty realism in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Dhulia’s presence suggests that Force 3 will pivot away from stylized stunts toward the hard-hitting, "desi" action that made the 2011 original a cult classic.

The biggest talking point of the leak is undoubtedly that Harshvardhan Rane looks ready for duty. Fresh off the massive success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Rane has been vocal about his admiration for John Abraham, often referring to him as a mentor.

Adding that bit of glamour to the action is Tanya Maniktala, known for her soulful and nuanced performances in A Suitable Boy and Kill, her inclusion marks a significant shift for the franchise. Dressed in an elegant yet practical ethnic outfit in the photo, industry insiders suggest her character is far from a traditional "flowerpot" role.

While plot details are being guarded with the utmost secrecy, a well-paced industry source shared an exciting update, "The film is officially going on floors this March, and the scale is massive. The audience can expect high-octane action that stays true to the franchise’s roots."

With John Abraham having reacquired the rights to the franchise to ensure it stays true to his vision, Force 3 is shaping up to be the definitive action event of late 2026.

