Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, marking a deeply special and joyous moment for the couple and their families. The baby is healthy and both the mother and daughter are doing well.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram welcome baby girl on former’s father’s birthday: “A lifetime of love”

The couple shared the news on social media, revealing that their daughter arrived on a day that already held immense significance for the family. The newborn shares her birthday with Randeep Hooda’s father, Ranbir Hooda; turning the occasion into a double celebration for the Hooda household.

They posted on social media saying, “दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई 🎉🙏😘🤗 Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love”.

The arrival of the baby girl has brought immense happiness to both families, making the day particularly emotional and memorable as three generations of the family now share a milestone moment together.

With the newborn granddaughter arriving on the same day as her grandfather’s birthday, the day has taken on even greater meaning for the family.

