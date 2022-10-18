Harrison Ford is ready to step into the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross and replacing late actor William Hurt in Captain America: New World Order.

The Indiana Jones star has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was originally played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.

According to Variety, the fourth Captain America movie follows the events of the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; that show’s head writer, Malcolm Spellman, wrote the screenplay with writer Dalan Musson. Julius Onah is on board for directing.

However, as per the report, it does not appear that Ford is set to star in Thunderbolts (directed by Jake Schreier), Marvel’s anti-hero team-up film that is scheduled to immediately follow Captain America 4.

Ford will be joining an ensemble of Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah-John Kamen, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in what is said to be Marvel's biggest team-up movie since Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America: New World Order is set for release on May 3, 2024, while Thunderbolts is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

