Knives Out director Rian Johnson confirms Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is gay – “Yes, he obviously is”

Bollywood News

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson confirms Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is queer.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

While Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the much-anticipated sequel to Knives Out is set to release globally on Netflix in December, the film’ director Rian Johnson cleared the mystery surrounding Daniel Crag’s detective character Benoit Blanc’s sexuality.

Knives Out director Rian Johnson confirms Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is gay – “Yes, he obviously is”

According to Entertainment Weekly, at a press conference at the London Film Festival, when director Johnson was asked if a scene in which it appears Blanc has a male live-in lover means that his character is queer Johnson replied, "Yes, he obviously is."

Referring to the as-yet-unknown actor who plays Blanc’s lover, the director added that “there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

Glass Onion - A Knives Out Mystery sees Craig reprise his role as Blanc, starring alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Meanwhile, Ethan Hawke is also listed among the cast in an uncredited part.

The official logline for the film reads, “In the follow up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters November 23 before dropping on Netflix December 23.

Also Read: Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is back to solve another mystery in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion – A Knives Out Mystery, watch teaser video

