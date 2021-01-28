The sex text scandal that has gripped Hollywood superstar Armie Hammer’s career has caught the big-budgeted Agatha Christie adaptation Death On The Nile, in its web. We hear that this star-studded whodunit helmed by Disney and featuring some of Hollywood’s top line stars Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright, may be postponed indefinitely post Armie Hammer’s sex texting which contains lurid cannibalistic fantasies.

In Death On The Nile Armie plays Wonder Woman Gal Gadot’s husband. They apparently share many steamy moments in the film. They will just have to wait. The film which was postponed from last year (due to Covid) was re-scheduled for September 2021.

It may now be postponed indefinitely after Hammer’s exposed messages.

A blow for Ali Fazal who was hoping to consolidate his global positioning with Death On The Nile. Moral Of the Story: do not participate in films which have ‘death’ in their title.

