Juice Wrld, the rising American artist, passed away on Sunday, December 9 at the age of 21. The rapper suffered a seizure shortly after his place journey when he arrived in Chicago from California. The young rapper was rushed to Midway Airport around 2 am when he suffered a seizure and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed that Juice Wrld had passed away.

Jarad Anthony Higgins was only 21 years old. He was known for his hit singles ‘All Girls Are the Same’, ‘Lucid Dreams’, and ‘Bandit’.

Soon, celebrities paid their last respects to the rapper. Halsey, Chance The Rapper, Ellie Goulding, Camila Cabello, Kehlani among others shared the condolences.

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice ???? — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

this sad as fuck rest in love juice wrld ???? — Kehlani (@Kehlani) December 8, 2019

God bless him. A young legend — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2019

Juice WRLD was an incredibly talented dude and things like his death remind me of the unfairness of the world. Rest In Peace, love to his family friends and team — FINNEAS (@finneas) December 8, 2019

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019