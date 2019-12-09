Bollywood Hungama

Halsey, Ellie Goulding, Chance The Rapper, Lil Nas X mourn the untimely passing of rapper Juice Wrld

ByMonica Yadav

Juice Wrld, the rising American artist, passed away on Sunday, December 9 at the age of 21. The rapper suffered a seizure shortly after his place journey when he arrived in Chicago from California. The young rapper was rushed to Midway Airport around 2 am when he suffered a seizure and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed that Juice Wrld had passed away.

Jarad Anthony Higgins was only 21 years old. He was known for his hit singles ‘All Girls Are the Same’, ‘Lucid Dreams’, and ‘Bandit’.

Soon, celebrities paid their last respects to the rapper. Halsey, Chance The Rapper, Ellie Goulding, Camila Cabello, Kehlani among others shared the condolences.

