Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar come together for the first time for ‘Aur Pyaar Karna Hai’ music video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar recently took to their Instagram profiles to share a stunning visual of themselves. The teaser image announcing a collaboration between the two drove the internet into a frenzy. It's now revealed that Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings them together for an intense, romantic track titled 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' composed by Sachet-Parampara.

While Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar's last song 'Morni Banke' topped the charts, the two now take on a slow, melodious track penned by Sayeed Qadri, which will treat fans to their electrifying chemistry. Featuring in a video together for the first time, directed by Arvindr Khaira, tells a beautiful story of how love is eternal and stands beside you even during the most challenging times.

Bhushan Kumar presents 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai'. Composed by Sachet-Parampara, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, this love ballad by Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar will be out on the 3rd March.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar gives Rs. 5 lakhs to veteran lyricist Santosh Anand after he said he’s out of work on Indian Idol 12

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

