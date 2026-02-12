Janhvi Kapoor is gradually making inroads into the South. While she is being paid much more in Telugu cinema than what she gets in Bollywood, she is now trying to conquer the Tamil arena as well.

Janhvi Kapoor to star in Tamil web series helmed by Pa Ranjith

One hears Janhvi has inked a deal for a web series in Tamil with Netflix for an impressive fee (approximately Rs. 20 crores). The series, a female-oriented subject, is being directed by the popular Pa Ranjith, who directed Rajinikanth in the two back-to-back releases Kabali and Kaala.

For her latest Telugu outing Peddi, co-starring Ram Charan, Janhvi has been paid around Rs. 14 crores, which makes her the highest paid Telugu actress of all times.

How did this happen? It started with Devara in 2024 when she was offered the heroine’s part. Initially, Janhvi rejected the offer as she didn’t want to go regional, as it would impact her Hindi career.

It was her father producer Boney Kapoor who insisted she do the film… at an exorbitant price, which, to her surprise, the producers were willing to pay.

