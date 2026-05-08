TVF (The Viral Fever) is one of the biggest content creators that has delivered some gems of content which have always struck a chord with the audience. With their relatable shows, they have proved that no one understands the audience better than them. While every TVF show opens to a phenomenal response, the anticipation for its next season also grows immensely.

Gullak Season 5 officially confirmed; Anant V Joshi replaces Vaibhav Raj Gupta in TVF show

TVF recently witnessed massive success with their series Sapne vs Everyone, which has emerged as one of the biggest web series of recent times. And now, with Gullak Season 5, TVF is proving to be a hit machine, delivering one successful web series after another. It is safe to say that, across every platform, for quality content, we can always rely on TVF.

Yes, after the success of Sapne vs Everyone Season 2, it’s time for Gullak Season 5. While all the previous four seasons of Gullak received tremendous love from the audience, the anticipation for its fifth season was at its peak. Now, the wait is finally over. The makers took to their social media and shared an adorable picture with the caption – "Aisa lag raha hai... Mishra nivaas mein kuch badal gaya hai... Aapko bhi Samajh aaraha hai kya?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harsh Mayar (@haanjiharsh)

With Sapne vs Everyone featured in IMDb’s Top 250 TV Shows list, The Viral Fever (TVF) is dominating the global content space. The other TVF shows in IMDb's Top 250 TV shows in the world list are TVF Pitchers with 9.1 rating (64), Panchayat with 9.0 rating (70), Gullak with 9.1 rating (74), Kota Factory with 9.0 rating (86), Aspirants with 9.1 rating (130), Yeh Meri Family with 8.9 rating (183).

TVF has surpassed several recent major releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Ek Din, Shivaji, Patriot, and Netflix’s Glory, emerging as one of the most trusted production houses when it comes to delivering exceptional content across India, the South, and even Hollywood.

Moreover, TVF truly owned the spotlight at Prime Video Presents with a power-packed lineup of announcements. Be it films like Vvan and College Fest, new shows like Pyramid and Vansh, or the much-awaited new seasons of Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya, their slate was as diverse as it gets. A one-of-a-kind showcase that made TVF the ultimate winner of the night.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Helly Shah expresses her gratitude as she debuts with Gullak on OTT; says, “It’s a great thing that it’s coming across as like my debut”

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