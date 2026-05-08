Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Austrian national Peter Haag, husband of Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, following allegations of cruelty, harassment, criminal intimidation, and physical abuse. The complaint, filed by the actress, has led to criminal proceedings under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Celina Jaitly files complaint against husband Peter Haag; LOC issued

According to officials, the FIR has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with allegations related to cruelty, causing harm, intimidation, and sustained harassment. The case is also linked to ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

In a significant escalation, Mumbai Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Peter Haag. Sources indicate that the move was prompted due to alleged non-cooperation with the ongoing investigation. An LOC is generally issued in cases where authorities believe an accused individual may evade questioning or leave the country during the course of a probe.

The development has attracted widespread attention owing to Celina Jaitly’s public profile in the Hindi film industry. However, police officials have maintained that the investigation is still underway and that further action will depend on evidence and findings gathered during the inquiry.

So far, neither Peter Haag nor his legal representatives have issued any public statement regarding the allegations. Mumbai Police are reportedly continuing to record statements and collect relevant material connected to the complaint.

The case has once again highlighted conversations around domestic violence, legal safeguards for women, and the increasing use of newly implemented provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly shares emotional video cleaning late son Shamsher’s grave in Austria, opens up on her divorce procedure ordeal: “The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher”

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