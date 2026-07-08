As the debate around the delayed release of Satluj intensifies, Gul Panag urges space for difficult stories and calls for artistic freedom.

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj continues to gather momentum after the film was reportedly dropped last weekend, only to be pulled out again within 48 hours, triggering widespread reactions online. As conversations around the film's release continue, actress Gul Panag has now voiced her support for the project, advocating for artistic freedom and the importance of engaging with difficult chapters of history.

Gul Panag backs Diljit Dosanjh film Satluj amid controversy, says, “Banning it is always counter productive”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actress, who hails from Punjab, reflected on her own experiences of growing up during one of the state's most turbulent periods. Emphasising that stories rooted in history should not be silenced, Gul shared a series of tweets explaining why she believes films exploring such subjects deserve to be seen rather than banned.

“I grew up in Punjab during the brutal years of militancy. I remember reading newspaper headlines about buses being stopped and innocent passengers being pulled out and killed. I also remember accounts of young men being picked up, detained and tortured, despite having nothing to do with the movement. Including from my village. Those memories are precisely why I don’t believe we should become so uncomfortable with difficult chapters of our history that we stop telling stories about them.”

I grew up in Punjab during the brutal years of militancy. I remember reading newspaper headlines about buses being stopped and innocent passengers being pulled out and killed. I also remember accounts of young men being picked up, detained and tortured, despite having nothing to… — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 7, 2026



In another tweet, Gul stressed that cinema should be open to discussion and criticism instead of censorship. “A film isn’t a history textbook. It tells a story through one lens and one perspective. Debate it. Critique it. Counter it. Banning it is always counter productive. But don’t assume Punjab’s hard-won rejection of separatism is so fragile that a film can reverse it!!”

A film isn’t a history textbook. It tells a story through one lens and one perspective. Debate it. Critique it. Counter it. Banning it is always counter productive. But don’t assume Punjab’s hard-won rejection of separatism is so fragile that a film can reverse it!! https://t.co/eZYSF5EHQm — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) July 7, 2026



Her comments come at a time when Satluj remains at the centre of a growing public debate. The film is based on the life and work of Jaswant Singh Kalra, the human rights activist known for investigating the alleged secret killings and cremation of several people in Punjab in the 90s. Originally titled Punjab ’95, the project has been in the making for several years and has faced repeated hurdles over its release.

The film reportedly encountered multiple issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) owing to its sensitive and controversial subject matter, resulting in prolonged delays. Despite anticipation surrounding the project, it has yet to secure a release on any platform.

Directed against the backdrop of one of Punjab's most complex historical periods, Satluj features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role alongside Arjun Rampal, Surinder Vicky, and others in pivotal roles. With fresh voices from the film fraternity now weighing in, the conversation around Satluj, artistic freedom, and the portrayal of history on screen continues to remain in focus.

Also Read: I&B Ministry alleges Satluj was released on ZEE5 without completing certification: Report

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