The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj has taken a fresh turn after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) claimed that the film was released on ZEE5 without completing the required certification process. The Honey Trehan directorial premiered on the streaming platform on July 3 but was taken down in India just two days later.

I&B Ministry alleges Satluj was released on ZEE5 without completing certification: Report

The ministry has now alleged that the filmmakers released the movie on OTT instead of following the prescribed certification procedure after facing issues with its theatrical clearance.

Ministry questions Satluj's OTT release

According to an ANI report, an official from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the film did not possess the certification required for a theatrical release before it arrived on the streaming platform.

"Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday," the official said.

The ministry further alleged that the release violated the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. However, officials did not identify the specific provision that was allegedly breached.

The ministry also stated that it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before releasing the film digitally.

Long journey from Panjab 95 to Satluj

Originally titled Panjab 95, the film is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated alleged illegal disappearances and mass cremations during Punjab's militancy era.

The project was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022. Reports suggested that the board initially recommended 27 cuts along with a title change. The filmmakers challenged the decision in court, after which a revision committee reportedly suggested around 120 cuts.

Following years of legal proceedings, the film eventually premiered on ZEE5 under the title Satluj. According to reports, it was released in its original version without implementing the reported cuts.

ZEE5 removes the film from India

On July 5, ZEE5 confirmed that Satluj had been withdrawn from streaming in India. The platform said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

The streamer has not disclosed what prompted the removal beyond citing "current developments."

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is backed by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in pivotal roles. Since its removal, the film has received support from several public figures, with many calling for its return to Indian audiences while the legal and regulatory issues continue to unfold.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma calls Satluj “essential filmmaking” days after ZEE5 removal: “Any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job”

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