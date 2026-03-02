Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has clarified after speaking to Jio Studios that as of now the producers have no plans to unveil the trailer.

No Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer launch on Holi? Here’s what we know

Amid widespread social media chatter about the trailer launch of Aditya Dhar – Ranveer Singh film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has stepped in to set the record straight. Reports had claimed that the much-awaited trailer of the spy action thriller would be unveiled on March 3, coinciding with Holi. However, he has clarified that there is no truth to these claims.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE… A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow - Tuesday, 3 March 2026. Let's set the record straight – the makers have never issued any official announcement stating that the trailer will drop tomorrow”. He further added, “I spoke to #JioStudios, who clarified that an official announcement will be made when they are ready to unveil the trailer. Until then, wait for official confirmation”.

#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE' TRAILER TOMORROW? NOT TRUE… A section of the media has been circulating reports that the trailer of the eagerly awaited #DhurandharTheRevenge will be unveiled tomorrow [Tuesday, 3 March 2026]. Let's set the record straight – the makers have… pic.twitter.com/trBYafzlIw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2026



Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, co-produced and directed by Aditya Dhar. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. It serves as the direct sequel to Dhurandhar (2025) and marks the second and final instalment of the duology.

The sequel brings back a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, with several supporting actors reprising their roles from the first part. The narrative is expected to trace the journey of spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi as he transforms into Hamza Ali Mazari.

Following the commercial success of the first instalment, expectations are high for the sequel, which is slated to hit theatres on March 19. The film will face direct competition at the box office from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, marking the theatrical return of Yash after KGF Chapter 2.

With no confirmed trailer date yet, fans will have to wait for an official update from the makers regarding the next big promotional reveal.

