Actor Esha Gupta has safely returned to India after being stranded in the United Arab Emirates during the recent escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran. Taking to Instagram, Gupta informed her followers about her return and expressed gratitude to the airline authorities, the UAE government and hotel staff for their support during the uncertain hours.

Esha Gupta returns to India after UAE airport scare amid US-Iran conflict: “It was very tough”

“Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation that we all were. Truly gods blessing to safe!” she wrote.

Recounting the sequence of events, Gupta revealed that the situation began when she was at the airport on Sunday, the 28th. “It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Sunday). By 1pm the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home (sic),” she shared.

Several Indian celebrities were reportedly stuck in the UAE following the escalation, which saw heightened security concerns and disruptions across parts of the Gulf region. According to reports, airports faced temporary closures as news of missile and drone activity surfaced.

Gupta said she was at the Abu Dhabi airport when operations were halted. Praising the authorities, she added, “Here, I would like to mention, that what I saw was strength of a country which is UAE. We were at the Abu Dhabi airport. The ground staff and airport security immediately lunged to action and stayed calm throughout even though we were all in this situation together.”

The actor mentioned that she had not yet checked in for her flight when the airport shut down, prompting her to return to her hotel in Abu Dhabi. “I hadn't checked in myself by then so I took a turn and left back to my hotel in Abu Dhabi. Following are the stories that we heard first hand from the people we met later in our hotel that night (sic),” she wrote, indicating that many fellow travellers had similar accounts of confusion and uncertainty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Her post struck a note of relief and gratitude, with the actor acknowledging both the anxiety of the moment and the collective composure displayed by officials and travellers alike.

Also Read: Esha Gupta says “we are safe” amid the Iran–Israel crisis; hopes to return home soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.