Actor Ahaan Panday has revealed that he underwent a major shoulder surgery following the release of Saiyaara, a procedure he describes as one of the most painful with the longest recovery period. In an interview with Esquire India, the actor shared that the decision to go under the knife stemmed from an old injury. A few years ago, Panday was involved in a snowmobile accident that resulted in a shoulder subluxation. The lingering impact of the injury began affecting his fitness goals, particularly as he prepared for an action film.

“I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year,” Panday said. “And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time.”

According to him, his doctor had cautioned that post-surgery, his body would “go back to zero”, making it “nearly impossible” to achieve the desired physique for his next project. The warning did not deter him. Instead, Panday now says he feels satisfied being able to speak about the process and “prove everyone wrong.”

He reflected on how gym transformations in the film industry often serve as motivation, but pointed out that his journey was different. “I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations,” he said, adding that those usually involved moving from an unhealthy body type to a healthier one. “This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift.”

For months, Panday remained in a cast during recovery, a phase that he says largely went unnoticed. “I don’t know how nobody realised!” he remarked, amused. However, a few observant fans sensed something was off. Since Panday is not very active on social media, some turned to his mother’s fitness-focused social media pages, questioning why he appeared to be losing weight. “They were like, why is he losing so much weight,” he said, smiling at the memory.

Having completed his recovery and returned to training, Panday is now focused on his upcoming projects. He will next be seen in a yet-untitled directorial by Ali Abbas Zafar, backed by Yash Raj Films. The actioner marks his second collaboration with the banner after Saiyaara, and the team has already commenced shooting.

