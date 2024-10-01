comscore
Govinda suffers bullet injury; gets admitted to the hospital

Govinda suffers bullet injury; gets admitted to the hospital

Govinda, reportedly, is undergoing treatment currenlty for bullet injuries.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor-politician Govinda, who has been dabbling with several films recently, was shot in his leg, as per latest reports. The actor, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, sustained bullet injuries on Tuesday morning and is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

However, these reports suggest that it was an accident that occurred in his residence when he was cleaning his weapons. The actor was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he has been undergoing treatment currently. Reports reveal that  the actor was supposed to take a flight in the wee hours of October 1 and the incident occurred in dawn. He was said to be taken to the hospital around 5:15 am.

In an ANI report, the incident was described in detail wherein it said that the actor was prepping to leave Kolkata. After cleaning, he was placing his licensed revolver in its case but it accidentally slipped and discharged a bullet which ended up wounding his leg.

Confirming the details, his manager Shashi Sinha said, "Govinda was getting ready to leave Kolkata. He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg.” Reassuring his fans, Sinha asserted that the actor is well on the road to recovery. “The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now," he added.

Meanwhile, we hear that the incident also led to some legal implications. Some reports suggest that the police has arrived to investigate the case and that they would be ceasing the revolver.

For the unversed, Govinda was one of the most loved stars from the 80s and 90s. He was known for several comedy entertainers like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, among others. His last successful venture was Partner co-starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Lara Dutta.

Also Read: Govinda refused to play ‘second lead’ to Akshay Kumar, says wife Sunita; discusses fallout with David Dhawan

