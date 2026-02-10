Actor Govinda has spoken about an incident in which a group of around 22–23 people allegedly surrounded his Mumbai residence. Recalling the episode, he said he had to intervene himself after repeated attempts to contact the police did not yield a response.

Govinda recalls incident of mob surrounding his home, says Police did not respond to calls

According to the actor, the incident occurred when he noticed a group approaching his house late at night. “There were 22–23 people. I saw them coming in luckily. I first thought they’re here for a party, but they didn’t seem like party people. So I captured their video,” Govinda said.

He added that he initially tried to reach the Mumbai Police but was unable to get through. “When Mumbai Police didn’t pick up my call, I called the police of another country and asked them to be on the line,” he said.

Govinda said the situation escalated when one of the individuals climbed onto the terrace, making him suspect that something was wrong. “They’d started surrounding me. In the meantime, I called up and informed everybody. I have a licensed gun, so I took it out,” he told ANI.

He then confronted the group and asked them to identify themselves. “Who are you?” he recalled asking. After a brief silence, one of the individuals responded, saying, “We’re here to fix the power system.” Govinda said the explanation did not add up, as the group continued to remain outside without leaving.

“So I pointed the gun and asked them to leave. They were not expecting that,” he said, adding that he did not pursue the matter further or attempt to identify the individuals involved.

Reflecting on the incident, Govinda said he chose not to dwell on it. “That’s a waste of time. People divert your energy into thinking about all that,” he said. “A good actor can’t work like that. They can either act or react. An actor’s job is to act. If an actor starts reacting to everything anyone and everyone in society is saying, that doesn’t feel nice. Yes, if you stay silent for too long, that silence can be misconstrued with suspicion. Even that’s not good.”

Last week, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, stated that the actor has been receiving death threats. Recalling the same incident, Sinha said, “Thank god he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise god knows what would’ve happened to him. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR. We also have a video of what happened that night.”

The incident comes amid renewed attention on Govinda’s firearm ownership. In October 2024, the actor was hospitalised after accidentally shooting himself in the foot while cleaning his licensed gun at his Mumbai residence, police had said at the time.

