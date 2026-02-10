Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has rented out a unit in Trade Centre BKC, Mumbai’s Bandra East locality, to HDFC Bank Limited, for a starting monthly rent of Rs 11.75 lakhs, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was officially registered in February 2026.

Sonu Sood rents out BKC commercial unit to HDFC Bank at Rs 11.75 lakhs per month on 9-year lease

Bandra is recognised as one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality comprises a mix of upscale apartments, heritage bungalows, and boutique commercial developments, attracting both end-users and investors. The area is well-connected via the Western Express Highway, Bandra railway station, and upcoming Metro lines, and is proximate to major business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and the international airport. The locality also houses several high-net-worth individuals and public figures. Notable residents include actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Ranbir Kapoor.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease tenure spans nine years. The agreed monthly rent for the unit begins at Rs 11.75 lakhs for the first three years, with the agreement providing for a 15% rent escalation after the expiry of each successive three-year period.

The deal includes a security deposit of Rs 70.50 lakhs, and the unit comes with three dedicated car parking spaces and has a carpet area of 2,700 sq. ft. (250.83 sq. m.).

Actor Sonu Sood purchased this commercial unit for Rs 24.25 crores. The deal was officially registered in October 2012. Based on the lease terms and the purchase price, the commercial unit delivers an average annual rental yield of ~6.7% over the lease period.

Sonu Sood is an Indian actor, film producer, and philanthropist who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. He began his acting career with the Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999 and made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002). Sonu gained widespread recognition for his role as the antagonist in Arundhati (2009), which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor – South. He further cemented his reputation with notable performances in films such as Yuva (2004), Aashiq Banaya Aapne (2005), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Dabangg (2010), Shootout at Wadala (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Simmba (2018), and Samrat Prithviraj (2022). In addition to acting, Sonu Sood has ventured into film production and entrepreneurship. He also earned nationwide admiration for his humanitarian work during the COVID- 19 pandemic, for which he received several national and international accolades

