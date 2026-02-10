For years now, reports of Ranbir Kapoor playing the main antagonist in Dhoom 4 have been doing the rounds. The truth is, there is no truth to this rumour.

Ranbir Kapoor hasn’t signed Dhoom 4, script for the action entertainer isn’t locked yet

A source very close to the project said that Ranbir is just an “idea” at the moment. “Yash Raj doesn’t have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for thirteen years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released. Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script. He isn’t venturing into his banner’s most prestigious franchise until absolutely certain about the script…Not after War 2 and Mardaani 3.”

As for Ranbir Kapoor, his participation is contingent entirely on the script. “Right now he’s focussing entirely on Sanjay Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a colossal disaster. He will only tread with utmost caution on that front.”

The action franchise started with Dhoom in 2004. It starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen and Esha Deol with John Abraham playing the antagonist thief. This was followed by Dhoom 2 (2006), which saw Hrithik Roshan play the antagonist. The third film in the franchise, Dhoom 3 (2013), had Aamir Khan playing twin antagonists. All three films in the Dhoom franchise have turned out to be landmark hits.

