There's a lot of unrest in The United States Of America and many parts of the world. People from around the world are standing up against racial injustice and violence against the Black community after a man named George Floyd was killed by a cop. The cop was arrested and has been charged with third-degree murder. Celebrities, citizens of several countries, netizens are all coming together to show solidarity during #BlackLivesMatter protests against police brutality.

Amid the protests, celebrities have come forward to donate to several fundraisers including one for George Floyd, others for bail funds for protestors who have been arrested. The Korean music industry is standing in solidarity with the Black Community and many have even made donations. South Korea's popular group GOT7's singer Yugyeom has donated to Black Lives Matter Fund. The fund's goal is to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever. He shared a black square on his Instagram on #BlackOutTuesday followed by a screenshot from the donation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KYUM (@yu_gyeom) on Jun 2, 2020 at 11:54pm PDT

He is the second member of the group to make a donation. The group's rapper Mark Tuan donated $7000 to Official George Floyd Memorial Fund on GoFundMe. The fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist the family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George. A portion of these funds will also go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund.

