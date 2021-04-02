Fatima Sana Shaikh has been bagging some of the best projects since her debut in Dangal. Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the industry. The recent surge in the number of cases has required the citizens to be even more precautious for their safety and well-being. While being under home quarantine, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been keeping her fans updated with her health condition and progress.

For the unversed, some of the major symptoms of contracting the Coronavirus are that the person loses their sense of taste and smell. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been experiencing the same symptoms and posted a selfie on her Instagram story informing about the same. She wrote, “Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible body ache.”

Take a look at her story right here.

Here’s wishing Fatima Sana Shaikh a super speedy recovery.

