Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.04.2021 | 12:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Fatima Sana Shaikh says, “Covid sucks”, loses her sense of taste and smell

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been bagging some of the best projects since her debut in Dangal. Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the celebrities that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the industry. The recent surge in the number of cases has required the citizens to be even more precautious for their safety and well-being. While being under home quarantine, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been keeping her fans updated with her health condition and progress.

Fatima Sana Shaikh says, “Covid sucks”, loses her sense of taste and smell

For the unversed, some of the major symptoms of contracting the Coronavirus are that the person loses their sense of taste and smell. Fatima Sana Shaikh has been experiencing the same symptoms and posted a selfie on her Instagram story informing about the same. She wrote, “Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible body ache.”

Take a look at her story right here.

Here’s wishing Fatima Sana Shaikh a super speedy recovery.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor sends homemade food to co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh after she tests positive for COVID-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani,…

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya…

Vidya Balan’s short film Natkhat in race to…

SCOOP: Besides Alia Bhatt, Heera Mandi to…

Post the success of Shakuntala Devi,…

EXPLOSIVE: Ananth Narayan Mahadevan RIPS…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification