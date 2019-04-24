Good News! Arjun Rampal is having a BABY with Gabriella Demetriades (see pic)

Arjun Rampal is all set to be a father the third time around and he can’t help but get all mushy and emotional about it. He was in the news after he and his ex wife Mehr Jessia decided to part ways mutually, last year. Since then, he has been seen with Gabriella Demetriades. They made it official soon after the divorce came through.

Now, Arjun is on seventh heaven because Gabriella is expecting! He took to Instagram for share a beautiful picture from their pregnancy photoshoot! He thanks her for this baby in his post. ‘Blessed to have you and start all over again…Thank you for this baby.’

Arjun has two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, with his ex-wife Mehr. We wish him heartiest congratulations as he is set to embrace fatherhood yet again.

