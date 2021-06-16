Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian Cricketer KL Rahul who have been in a relationship for quite some time have come together for the first time for brand promotion. The two have been roped in as the Global Ambassadors of NUMI Paris. The brand is a contemporary, luxury eyewear inspired by the art and culture of Paris.

Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture with Rahul, where the couple is seen posing in stylish NUMI Paris glasses. “The #NewMe is more grateful, easy going and mindful!Proud to present NUMI Paris with @rahulkl. Get your #NewMe @NUMIParis. On every purchase of NUMIS, support will be extended to L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness. Buy your pair now! Link in @NumiParis bio,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)



Rahul also shared the same picture of the two and another individual shot of himself posing in NUMI Paris eyewear.

Meanwhile, NUMI Paris took to their Instagram handle to share a BTS video of Rahul and Athiya doing a photoshoot for the brand. “We promised a New Me, we delivered much more! We’re extremely excited to present @athiyashetty & @rahulkl as Global Ambassadors of NUMI Paris.Your New Me journey begins now! We’re ensuring a New Me is a reality for someone else too. A purchase from you guarantees support to L V Prasad Eye Institute, a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness. Your NUMIS come with a badge of honour,” they captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUMI Paris (@numiparis)



ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty gives a glam twist to a casual look with a bomber jacket

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.