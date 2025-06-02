Ali Fazal reveals he instantly said yes to Thug Life; says, “A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day, and certainly not alongside someone as iconic as Kamal Haasan”

Actor Ali Fazal is set to make his South Indian cinema debut in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Thug Life. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, the film brings together a cast of actors from both Hindi and South Indian industries. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Marking a pivotal new chapter in his versatile career, Ali Fazal revealed that it didn’t take him more than a second to say yes to the project.

“There are some calls you get in your life that you know instantly are meant to change the course of your journey — this was one of them,” said Ali. “When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, you don’t just think of cinema — you think of legacy, you think of storytelling that’s transcendent, timeless, and deeply rooted in human emotion. I didn’t have to think for a moment before saying yes to Thug Life. A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day, and certainly not alongside someone as iconic as Kamal Haasan. The fact that this project brings together talent from across the Indian film industries in multiple languages makes it even more special. It’s the kind of ambitious, large-scale storytelling I’ve always wanted to be part of. I feel incredibly honoured and excited to step into this universe.”

Thug Life is being mounted as a cinematic extravaganza that blends powerful performances with a gripping narrative and grand visuals, true to Mani Ratnam’s directorial legacy. As the anticipation builds, the makers have promised an epic film that will cater to audiences across geographies and languages.

Ali Fazal, known for his roles in Mirzapur, Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, and Fukrey, is expected to bring his unique screen presence to Thug Life. His debut in South Indian cinema marks a notable step in his career and adds to the growing collaboration between regional and Hindi film industries.

