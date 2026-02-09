The controversy around the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Neeraj Pandey and starring Manoj Bajpayee, grew more intense this week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) formally objected to its title and urged the makers to withdraw it, warning of significant industry action if the demand is not met.

The dispute began soon after the film’s announcement and teaser release, with many viewers and various organisations criticising the title Ghooskhor Pandat as offensive and potentially derogatory toward a specific community. The title combines ghooskhor — a colloquial Hindi term for someone who takes bribes — with Pandat, commonly associated with the Brahmin community. Critics argued that this linkage could perpetuate stereotypes and hurt sentiments.

FWICE, a body representing workers, technicians and artists across more than three dozen affiliated associations, sent a letter to producers’ bodies and major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and SonyLIV. The organisation, according to a PTI report, stated: “FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner.”

The letter added, “Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony… We therefore appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians.” The federation emphasised that the film industry, as a platform of influence, has a responsibility to avoid promoting disrespect or division.

FWICE also warned that if the title is not withdrawn promptly, it may advise its associations and members to distance themselves from any project associated with the film’s production house. This could translate into a boycott of technicians and crew working on future films by the same producers.

The controversy crossed into legal and political arenas. In Lucknow, an FIR was lodged against the film’s creators for allegedly hurting caste sentiments, and a writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film’s release on grounds that the title is “communally offensive.”

Political organisations and leaders have also joined the criticism. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) labelled the title as “offensive” and has urged appropriate measures against the film. Amid the backlash, authorities reportedly directed Netflix India to remove the teaser and related promotional content from official channels.

Responding to the uproar, Neeraj Pandey issued a statement acknowledging that the title had “hurt” some viewers and announced that all promotional material for the project would be taken down for the moment. He clarified: “Our film is a fictional cop drama… the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion or community.”

Manoj Bajpayee also addressed the controversy on his official social media, writing: “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously… For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community.”

Beyond FWICE, the Film Makers Combine (FMC) — another industry body — has objected to the title on procedural grounds, noting that Ghooskhor Pandat had not been formally approved under standard title registration processes. The organisation has cautioned the production and Netflix against using an unauthorized title.

