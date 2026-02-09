National Award-winning actor Prakash Raj is said to have been dropped from the highly anticipated Telugu action drama Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and headlined by Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. The development has drawn attention after the film’s launch, where Raj’s name and voice had featured prominently in early promotional material.

Prakash Raj is no longer part of Spirit due to creative disagreements with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: Report

Spirit, which is being shot in Hyderabad and has generated significant buzz as one of the most ambitious projects in South Indian cinema, now appears to be facing internal challenges beyond its scale and star cast. A report by OTT Play suggests that creative disagreements and on-set friction between Prakash Raj and the filmmaking team may have led to the actor’s exit.

According to the report, the dispute reportedly arose over the script and the execution of a particular sequence. While specific details of the disagreement have not been publicly disclosed, sources within the industry described the interaction as a “heated disagreement.” However, neither Prakash Raj nor the makers of Spirit have issued an official statement confirming the circumstances of his departure.

Raj’s involvement had generated anticipation after his authoritative voice was used in the film’s launch materials, suggesting a significant role, potentially as a senior figure in the narrative.

The developments surrounding Spirit come months after another key casting change. Actress Deepika Padukone had earlier exited the project amid reported disagreements over scheduling and other requirements, and was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri, whose casting was confirmed by director Vanga.

Spirit is set to chronicle a gritty story with Prabhas in the lead, reportedly portraying a former police officer drawn into conflict with powerful adversaries. The project has attracted attention for its scale, ensemble cast, and the return of Vanga after the success of his previous films. Filming and release plans continue to evolve, with an expected premiere date projected for March 2027, although production timelines have shifted at various stages.

