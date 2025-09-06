Pallavi Joshi reveals seeking the help of Indian President to ensure full release of the upcoming controversial drama on genocide.

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Bengal Files, the third installment in his controversial ‘Files trilogy’ after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, has sparked a heated political storm even before completing its first weekend at the box office. While the film opened in multiplexes and theatres across India and abroad, it has conspicuously not been released in Kolkata or any part of West Bengal — a move that has escalated into a full-blown political tussle.

The Bengal Files sparks political firestorm: Vivek Agnihotri’s film released nationwide but blocked in West Bengal

The political drama, written and directed by Agnihotri, revisits one of the darkest and most debated chapters of India’s history: the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots. Portraying the events as a “genocide of Bengali Hindus,” the film alleges that these violent episodes were deliberately suppressed or underreported in mainstream narratives. With a star cast that includes Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Saswata Chatterjee, and Simrat Kaur among others, the film had been anticipated to draw attention both for its content and its political undertones.

However, the controversy deepened when BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of unofficially banning the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote: “The Bengal Files, a film on the genocide of Bengali Hindus, has released worldwide, except in West Bengal and Pakistan. Mamata Banerjee should wear this as a badge of honour: not only has she insulted the sacrifice of Bengali Hindus who fought for their own homeland, but she has also placed them in the same bracket as a radicalised nation.”

The Bengal Files, a film on the genocide of Bengali Hindus, has released worldwide, except in West Bengal and Pakistan. Mamata Banerjee should wear this as a badge of honour: not only has she insulted the sacrifice of Bengali Hindus who fought for their own homeland, but she has… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 5, 2025



The Trinamool Congress, however, has denied any role in the non-release of the film, insisting that the decision lay solely with theatre owners and multiplex operators. Party leaders have maintained that the government has nothing to do with it.

Countering this, actress and producer Pallavi Joshi alleged that the West Bengal government, including police officials, had threatened theatre owners to prevent screenings. She revealed that she had formally appealed to the President of India to ensure the film’s release in the state.

The clash over The Bengal Files now adds another chapter to the ongoing political battles between the BJP and Trinamool Congress, with freedom of expression, historical interpretation, and electoral positioning all intertwined in the debate.

