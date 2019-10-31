Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to Twitter to break her silence, shortly after veteran cricketer Farokh Engineer claimed that the selectors of the Indian cricket team served her tea. Anushka, who is often seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli and the Men in Blue, has often been at the receiving end of trolls and criticism. Her statement, on Twitter, rubbishes rumours and baseless virtual bullies at length.

“My name was used for false stories to make it look like the board was being bothered for my tickets or security, etc when in reality I bought my own tickets for matches and flights and I still kept quiet,” Anushka wrote, clarifying that she paid for her own ticket for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 held in England.

She also clammed at Engineer for misreporting facts. “The latest version of these ill intended lies is that I was being served tea by selectors at matches during the World Cup! I came to one game during the World Cup and sat in the family box and not the selectors box as reported but when has the truth mattered when it’s about convenience,” reads her statement.

the 82-year-old cricketer, who referred to the present selection committee as a ‘mickey mouse’ selection committee, stated that Virat had major impact on the committee’s decision. Anushka, in her statement, also said she’d not her name be used in such conversations. “If you want to have a comment on the selection committee and their qualifications please do so as it’s your opinion but don’t drag my name into it to substantiate your claim or sensationalise your opinion. I refuse to allow anyone from using my name in such conversations,” she added.

‘…And for the record, I drink coffee,’ she signed off!