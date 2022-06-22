Netflix is developing a limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel East of Eden, with Zoe Kazan. Florence Pugh is attached to star in and co-produce the feature.

According to Variety, the series, which is still in early development, will be written and executive produced by Zoe Kazan, whose grandfather, Elia Kazan, helmed the 1955 film adaptation of Steinbeck’s novel. Florence Pugh is attached to star in the series in an undisclosed role. Anonymous Content and Endeavor Content will co-produce the series.

The limited series adaptation will explore the novel’s themes of trauma and repair; love and betrayal; duty and free will. The series will sketch an intimate portrait of the Trask family against the backdrop of huge historical forces — or, as Steinbeck put it, “the story of my country and the story of me.”

As the report notes, the epic novel tells the interconnected stories of the Hamilton family, an Irish immigrant family with nine children, and the Trask family, led by the wealthy Adam Trask. The story eventually narrows its focus to center around the Trask family and the drama surrounding Adam, his wife Cathy and their sons Cal and Aron.

“I fell in love with East of Eden when I first read it, in my teens. Since then, adapting Steinbeck’s novel — the great, sprawling, three-generational entirety of it — has been my dream. More than anything, I have wanted to give full expression to the novel’s astonishing, singular antiheroine, Cathy Ames,” Kazan said.

“Florence Pugh is our dream Cathy; I can’t imagine a more thrilling actor to bring this character to life. Writing this limited series over the last two years has been the creative highpoint of my life. I hope that with our partners at Netflix, Anonymous Content, and Endeavor Content, we can do justice to this material — and shed new light on it for a 21st century audience.”

Florence Pugh is best known for portraying sister Yelena Belova in last year’s Black Widow, a role she reprised in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Her other film credits also include Midsommar and Little Women, which earned Pugh an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress. She also co-starred with Alexander Skarsgard in the AMC spy thriller The Little Drummer Girl.

