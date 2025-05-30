Back in 2000, Hrithik Roshan had just burst onto the big screen like a meteor with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai - and what followed was nothing short of hysteria! The debutant wasn’t just winning hearts across the nation, he was inspiring some extreme fan moments, especially in Calcutta, according to Film Information magazine.

#FlashbackFriday: When Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai mania made schoolgirls in Calcutta attempt runaway trips to meet their idol!

Believe it or not, there were actual reports of schoolgirls in Calcutta trying to sneak out of their homes, hoping to catch a flight - or even a train - to Mumbai just to catch a glimpse of their Bollywood crush. The situation got so intense that local police reportedly intercepted over a dozen teens attempting to make their way to the city of dreams!

Alarmed by this level of Hrithik fever, a group of school principals in Calcutta came together and decided to take action. They reached out to none other than Mithun Chakraborty to pass along a message to the new superstar. The request? A gentle appeal to his young fans to stay grounded - quite literally!

Hrithik, the gentleman that he is, promptly sent back a faxed message (yes, this was the 2000s!) saying, “The girls need not come to Mumbai. I will be in the city (Calcutta) for them.” And true to his word, the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai star visited Calcutta the very next month, much to the joy (and relief) of fans and educators.

But here’s the twist: some forward-thinking educators even considered channeling this craze into the classroom! One principal suggested using Hrithik as a fun reference point in academic subjects - teaching Geography by noting Mumbai as the capital of Maharashtra, “where Hrithik hails from,” or Biology with quirky trivia like “the longest bone in Hrithik Roshan’s body is the femur.”

Now that’s what we call turning star power into study power!

