The multi-starrer killer comedy Housefull 5 is all set to release in a week’s time and the excitement is tremendous. The makers completed the censor process in time and Bollywood Hungama, in this article, will focus on the cuts given to the film.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the makers have been asked to make certain modifications. Talking about audio cuts, the dialogue 'nikal dungi' was modified. Another dialogue starting with 'apne' was also asked to be tweaked. The words 'item' and 'haram' were replaced with suitable terms. A dialogue at 1 hour and 53 minutes was asked to be deleted.

Three visual cuts were given to the film. The cut list states that a scene of ‘champagne comming’ was reduced. Two scenes of hand gestures were 'suitably modified'. Lastly, a scene consisting of 'sensual visuals' was reduced by 2 seconds. In all, 11 seconds of footage was censored.

Once these changes were made, the CBFC granted the censor certificate to Housefull 5 on May 28. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 165.48 minutes. In other words, Housefull 5 is 2 hours 45 minutes and 48 seconds long.

Interestingly, there are 2 censor certificates for the film as two versions of the film will play in cinemas in a first-of-its-kind strategy. While one version is mentioned as Housefull 5A, the other is called Housefull 5B in censor records. What’s fascinating is that both versions have the exact same run time – 165.48 minutes.

Housefull 5 stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek A Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir. It is written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It releases in cinemas on June 6.

