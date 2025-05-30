EXCLUSIVE: The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par set to host premiere for the 10 kids from the film along with their families

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, is among the most anticipated films of 2025. The trailer, filled with warmth and light-hearted moments, offers a glimpse into this family-friendly entertainer. Uniquely, the film will skip the traditional industry premiere. Instead, the first screening will be held exclusively for the 10 debutant children featured in the film, along with their families and friends — a gesture by the makers to celebrate the young cast and make them feel like the true stars of the story.

EXCLUSIVE: The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par set to host premiere for the 10 kids from the film along with their families

Usually, films have a premiere for industry insiders who watch the film and often review it. This is considered the first public display of the film after the final edit and before its theatrical release. However, Sitaare Zameen Par is all set to take a different route. The film will be first shown to the 10 rising stars who are debuting with the film and play crucial roles in it. They will watch it alongside their families and friends, experiencing their genuine reactions.

It’s indeed a unique and heartfelt way to dedicate the film to those who truly gave their heart and soul to it. This will be a dedicated premiere for the kids, making them feel like the real stars of the film. It's their story of spreading happiness in the world. Watching themselves on screen and being recognised for their talent will undoubtedly be a one-of-a-kind experience, one that will encourage them and present them to the world like never before.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

Also Read : Aamir Khan’s intern Shariva Parulkar gets her big break in Sitaare Zameen Par, sings opposite Arijit Singh

More Pages: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.