In a move aimed at supporting independent cinema in India, First Ray Films and Max Marketing have announced a strategic partnership to create a more sustainable model for theatrical releases of small- and mid-budget films. The collaboration begins with a three-film deal that will test new marketing and distribution strategies tailored to the scale and needs of indie productions.

First Ray Films has independently produced and released three films to date, each managing to recover its production costs. With six more projects in development—including three set for theatrical release over the next six months with a combined budget of approximately USD 2.5 million—the company is focused on building a viable pipeline for non-studio films.

Max Marketing, known for over 15 years of experience in the Indian film marketing space, brings a strong portfolio to the table. The agency has led campaigns for a wide range of films, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and RRR to Tumbbad, Animal, HanuMan, and Merry Christmas.

The core objective of this partnership is to address the longstanding challenge of disproportionate marketing and distribution costs in the Indian film industry. Regardless of a film’s budget—be it Rs. 4 crores or Rs. 400 crores—the cost of releasing trailers, securing multiplex screens, and running digital campaigns often remains the same. This puts smaller films at a disadvantage and limits their potential reach.

The first film under this joint model, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, will serve as a pilot to implement a more strategic and cost-effective approach. Rather than investing heavily in large-scale campaigns and screen counts, the plan is to adopt a focused strategy—targeting the right audience, optimizing spending, and tailoring the film’s visibility to its investment level.

Anshuman Jha, Founder of First Ray Films, shared his vision behind the collaboration: “Films don’t fail—budgets do. As producers, we mount stories, not finance them. Independent films have always been a space for honest storytelling, but they often lack the marketing muscle to compete with big-budget releases. Partnering with Varun and Max Marketing is a step towards giving these stories a fair chance. We’ve worked together before, and this partnership is built on trust and shared belief. We’re not afraid to take risks, and this is our way of helping change the theatrical landscape.”

Varun Gupta, Founder of Max Marketing Limited, echoed the sentiment: “We’ve always believed a strong story can outshine its budget. Anshuman has built something remarkable with First Ray Films. His persistence and passion are rare, and his directorial debut proves his strength as a storyteller. This partnership combines bold, meaningful content with nationwide marketing expertise. It’s not just about promoting films—it’s about redefining how independent cinema finds its place in theatres.”

Over the next six months, the two companies will roll out three theatrical releases using this collaborative model. If successful, it could offer a roadmap for independent filmmakers, marketers, and distributors to work together more efficiently—potentially reshaping the economics of Indian cinema and building a more inclusive ecosystem for non-studio content.

