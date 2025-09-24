The Delhi High Court on Wednesday set aside an interim injunction that had restrained composer AR Rahman and others from using the song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ from Mani Ratnam’s 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan II. A Division Bench of Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla passed the order while hearing Rahman’s appeal against a single-judge ruling. “We have allowed the appeal. We have authored concurrent opinions. We have set aside the impugned order by the single-judge on principle,” the bench observed.

AR Rahman gets relief as Delhi HC sets aside ban on Ponniyin Selvan II song

The judges, however, clarified that they were not examining the actual question of copyright infringement at this stage.

Background of the Case

The dispute arose after classical vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar filed a copyright suit against Rahman, Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions, and Tips Industries. Dagar alleged that Veera Raja Veera was copied from Shiva Stuti, a classical composition created in the 1970s by his father Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and uncle Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar, popularly known as the Junior Dagar Brothers.

Dagar traced Shiva Stuti to several international performances, including at the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam in 1978, and noted its inclusion in the album Shiva Mahadeva. He claimed that as the rights holder to the compositions of his father and uncle, Rahman’s version infringed upon his copyright.

Justice Prathiba M Singh of the Delhi High Court had earlier ruled in Dagar’s favour, observing that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was “not merely based on or inspired by Shiva Stuti but identical... with mere change in lyrics.” Following this, an interim injunction was issued against Rahman and the other defendants.

Allegations and Defence

In his lawsuit, Dagar sought proper credit across platforms and an injunction against the continued use of Rahman’s composition. He also told the Court that Rahman had once assured him over a phone call that he would attempt to resolve the issue, but no follow-up took place.

The defendants, however, strongly contested the allegations. Madras Talkies described the claims as “misconceived” and maintained that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was based on a traditional song, accusing Dagar of seeking publicity and financial benefit. Tips Industries further argued that copyright could not extend to the “manner of singing” or style of rendition.

Current Status

With the Division Bench setting aside the interim injunction, Rahman and the producers are no longer restrained from using ‘Veera Raja Veera’. However, the larger question of whether the song amounts to copyright infringement remains unresolved and is expected to be addressed in the subsequent proceedings.

