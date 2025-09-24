comscore
Ibrahim Ali Khan becomes the Fragrance Ambassador of Azzaro in India

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Luxury fragrance brand Azzaro has announced actor Ibrahim Ali Khan as its new Fragrance Local Ambassador in India. Khan will be the face of the upcoming campaign for 'Azzaro Wanted Forever Wanted Elixir,' a fragrance designed to embody seduction, audacity, and hedonism. His effortless charisma, modern style, and energetic persona align with Azzaro Wanted’s vibrant and daring identity, representing a new generation of men who embrace individuality and confidence.

The 'Forever Wanted Elixir' fragrance is positioned as an unforgettable signature, a scent that leaves a lasting impression and “becomes an eternal echo,” according to the company. With over 1.4 million Instagram followers and a rapidly growing influence, Khan reflects the evolving face of contemporary masculinity, making him an ideal ambassador for Azzaro’s bold and expressive fragrance line.

Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager of L'Oréal International Distribution SAPMENA, praised Khan for his magnetic personality, stating, “Ibrahim has a magnetic personality, a genuine and captivating aura that made him a perfect match to embody the bold spirit of Azzaro Wanted in India.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “Azzaro Wanted isn’t just a range of fragrances, it’s an attitude. Strong, bold and full of character, it captures my spirit perfectly.”

This collaboration underscores Azzaro's commitment to connecting with young, aspirational Indian consumers through relatable and dynamic personalities. Khan’s association with the brand is expected to enhance its visibility and connect with consumers on a deeper level.

Also Read : Ibrahim Ali Khan turns heads with his swanky MG Cyberster EV Roadster worth Rs. 75 lakhs

