The first look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal has been unveiled, offering a striking early glimpse into the upcoming mythological epic centered on Lord Hanuman, one of the most revered figures in Indian culture. Titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

First look of Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal offers glimpse into 2026 mythological epic, watch

The first-look video introduces viewers to the film’s larger vision, capturing the essence of Pawan Putra Hanuman as an embodiment of fearless courage, unwavering devotion to Lord Ram, and immense divine strength. With its visual scale and reverential tone, the glimpse hints at an ambitious retelling rooted in India’s longstanding storytelling traditions.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, the film revisits the legendary journey of Lord Hanuman while aiming to present it through a cinematic lens designed for contemporary audiences. The project places emphasis on cultural authenticity while embracing the scope of a big-screen spectacle.

Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal is presented by Star Studio18 in association with Collective Studios, Historyverse and Abundantia Entertainment. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Vijay Subramaniam, and Vikram Malhotra.

With its first look now out, Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the most talked-about mythological releases leading into 2026.

