The makers of Aakhri Sawal, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, have released the film’s mahurat glimpses, offering an early look into the project. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Neetu Chandra, Amit Sadh and Sameera Reddy, among others.

Rooted in real events from the pre-Independence era, Aakhri Sawal is positioned as a historical drama that explores lesser-known aspects of India’s past. According to the makers, the narrative centres on a pivotal meeting that played a role in shaping the country’s future, moving beyond conventional textbook accounts.

The release of the mahurat visuals marks the formal commencement of the film’s journey. The project aims to present its subject matter with an objective lens, focusing on historical truths that have not previously been explored on screen.

Abhijeet Mohan Warang made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Picasso in 2021, which earned a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards. His body of work includes films such as Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccolo, and the short film Virtual Reality, spanning both Marathi and Hindi cinema.

Aakhri Sawal is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Ujjwal Anand under the banners of Nirvikar Films and Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures. The film is written by Utkarsh Naithani and co-produced by Dr. Deepak Singh, in collaboration with Prerna Arora.

Further details regarding the film’s schedule and release are expected to be announced in the coming months.

