Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has unveiled plans for a cinematic Family Universe, bringing together sequels, prequels, and new editions of some of Bollywood’s most beloved franchises. Speaking to Mid-Day, Nadiadwala said, “There are cop, horror, and spy universes, but after years of work, we have created a universe of all genres for the family audience. We will make sequels and prequels of Aan: Men at Work [2004], Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal [2005], and new editions of the Welcome and Hera Pheri franchise.”

He further added, “We’ll also have new movies. All the films will be clean and larger-than-life. That’s why I call it the ‘Family Universe’, which will have new and older actors joining in and crossover characters.” Fans can expect familiar faces from classic films, alongside fresh talent, with crossover characters tying the universe together.

This development comes days after Nadiadwala reportedly sent a legal notice to streaming giant Netflix over the alleged unauthorised use of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, the iconic character immortalised by Paresh Rawal.

Representing Nadiadwala, Advocate Sana Raees Khan issued a statement emphasising the seriousness of the alleged infringement: “Intellectual Property is not a matter of casual borrowing, it is the lifeblood of creativity. Unauthorised exploitation of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement; it is theft in its most blatant commercial form. The law will not permit dilution of rights that have been lawfully earned and zealously protected.”

While Nadiadwala himself has not commented publicly on the Netflix dispute, the move underscores his intent to protect the legacy of the cult comedy series. Paresh Rawal’s Baburao, alongside Akshay Kumar as Raju and Suniel Shetty as Shyam, remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished comic trios, with Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) continuing to enjoy cult status among audiences.

