The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has a huge fan following and hence, the Diwali release, Thama, has been highly awaited. With the release less than a month away, there was a huge demand from fans for its assets. Today, the producers revealed that an exciting event is in the offing and that it’ll be graced by none other than Shraddha Kapoor. The announcement also made it clear that the spelling of the film’s title has undergone a change, from Thama to Thamma. Sometime later, it came to light that the trailer will be released by Thamma makers at the event, which will be held at Bandra Fort on Friday, September 26.

EXCLUSIVE: Tickets of Thamma trailer launch, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, sold out WITHIN minutes; Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer CONFIRMED for October 21 release

Usually, film events are private functions, meant only for the media and the film’s team. But Thamma trailer launch has been thrown open to the aam junta. Earlier in the day, the tickets for the trailer launch were made available to fans on the popular ticket app, BookMyShow. Surprisingly, the event got sold out within a few minutes. Though the ticket is free of cost, it's commendable that the word spread in no time and that fans instantly booked their slot.

Release date locked

Last weekend, Bollywood Hungama reported that Thamma would be released either on Tuesday, October 21, or Wednesday, October 22. The poster of the film, which was released today, hasn’t mentioned the date. But trade sources have confirmed that Thamma is releasing on October 21.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Thamma’s release date was locked a few days ago. It’ll release on October 21 and thus clash with the other Diwali release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.”

The source further said, “The makers plan to mention the exact release date with the trailer, which will be launched on Friday.”

However, an industry insider commented, “Producer Dinesh Vijan is known for last-minute changes. Hence, there’s a small possibility of further changes. But as of now, Thamma is scheduled for a release on October 21, 2025.”

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal.

Also Read:Did Shraddha Kapoor just confirm her relationship with Rahul Mody? viral video sparks buzz: “handle my tantrums”

More Pages: Thamma Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.