Spreading happiness and recognizing talent is an art that only a few master. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dabbang 3 and Radhe's choreographer Shabina Khan along with entrepreneur Tejal Pimpley have taken the charge to nurture the raw talent of underprivileged kids with their dance initiative Reality in Reality.

Last year during the lockdown, Shabina started this initiative, she and her team visited and selected 650 talented kids from the slums of Palghar, Mira Road, Dahisar, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Colaba, Thane, and other parts of Mumbai. After phase one, 280 out of 650 contestants were shortlisted for phase two. These contestants are a mix of duet, solo, group performers. Out of these 650, 50 will be shortlisted for phase three and they will compete for the top 3.

The second phase of the audition has gone a step ahead as apart from Shabina, celebrities like director Anil Sharma, Sooraj Pancholi, have judged the audition, and motivated the kids.

Talking about her initiative Shabina Khan said, "I aim to uplift and showcase the untapped sector of the people. Talents who can't go beyond reality shows audition, who gets rejected due to some reasons, or who are simply left unrecognised. My initiative will give a chance, a platform to talents who can't afford dance classes but have that spark and passion for the art.

Even director Anil Sharma applauds Shabina's initiative and said, "I've known (Shabina) her since childhood and I'm happy to see her growth. I'm captivated by her attempt to nurture real talent. I wish that this initiative should grow bigger, may these talents shine and carry her legacy forward."

Even Sooraj Pancholi is glad to become a part of Shabina's initiative, "These kids are not dancing for fame, they're doing it because they believe that dance is their life. I'm glad to witness such talents."

The top 3 finalists will be featured in Shabina Khan's music video and even the choreographer will make sure that even the other contestants should earn an experience of a lifetime. "Apart from the winner, first and second runner up, I will help the other contestants too by giving them proper training and a platform to shine."

