Film producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah denies being duped of Rs 5 crore

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Having a namesake can be troublesome! A few days ago, a bunch of reports suggesting that Bollywood producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah was duped of Rs 5 crore after investing into iridium business, took over the internet. The Nagpur Police’s Economic Offences Wing even arrested an accused. However, it later turned out that the person concerned and the popular Bollywood producer aren’t really the same people!

The producer of films such as Commando and Force, Shah has also released a statement to clear the air. “I was extremely surprised to read the news item published in various media portals of me being duped of Rs 5 crore in Iridium scam. I wish to place on record that the news is completely baseless and untrue and has nothing to do with me. I deny the story in its entirety,” it reads.

Earlier, reports stated that Shah and his partner were lured into investing in iridium business as the accused told them that they were into collecting antique coins that contained iridium as an ingredient.

