Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena granted divorce by Bandra court

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena have been granted divorce by the Bandra family court earlier today. The couple had announced their separation in August 2018.

Masaba took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her separation with husband Madhu Mantena. She wrote, "To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that 'What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share."

The couple had filed for divorce in March 2019 and are now legally divorced. Masaba is a well-known fashion designer in Bollywood and often collaborates with actress Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea Kapoor. She is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and the latter is often spotted flaunting her daughter's collection.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta and Rhea Kapoor’s latest collection, The Chronicles Of Femininity, is aesthetically stunning!

