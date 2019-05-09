Bollywood Hungama
Farhan Akhtar reacts to father Javed Akhtar receiving threats for his statement on banning ‘burqa’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has been very upfront about his views on several issues. He has, time and again, voiced his opinions on several ongoing discussions. Some have agreed with his opinions and some have disagreed. Recently, Javed Akhtar talked about banning burqa in India and outlaw ghoonghat as well which received a lot of backlash. As the veteran lyricist threats as well, his filmmaker – actor son Farhan Akhtar reacted to the backlash.

Farhan Akhtar, at a sports event, said that threats and violence is never the answer. “He has his opinions on things which are very valid opinions. I do feel that if anybody has taken offense from them, they have, I guess, very valid reason to take offense and say what they feel. I think any kind of threat and violence is not an answer. I’m against violence of all kind whether it is somebody threatening someone in my family or threatening anybody else. I think violence is not the answer,” he said during the media interaction.

Javed Akhtar had recently commented on burqa ban in the wake of Shiv Sena mouthpiece and urged Modi government to follow Sri Lankan President’s ways to ban burqa and every other face covering garment that might pose threats to the national security. “If you want to bring a law banning burqa here (in India) and if it is someone’s view I have no objection. But before the last phase of election in Rajasthan, this government should announce a ban on the practice of ‘ghoonghat’ (covering of the face by Hindu women) in that State,” Javed Akhtar had told the reporters.

“I feel that ghoonghat should go and the burqa should go. I will be happy. Brother, I have little knowledge of the burqa as there were working women in my family and I haven’t seen the practice at my home,” he further said.

“Iraq is a very orthodox Muslim country but the women there do not cover their faces. The law in Sri Lanka (now), too, forbids face cover,” said Javed Akhtar.

