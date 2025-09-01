Actress Hema Malini has sold two apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for a total of Rs. 12.50 crore, according to property registration documents available on the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and reviewed by online property portal Square Yards. Both transactions were registered in August 2025.

Andheri West is among Mumbai’s well-established residential hubs, offering a mix of upscale housing, entertainment options, and a lively social environment. The area is well-connected through the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova–Ghatkopar Metro corridor, providing smooth access to business districts such as BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East. With high-rise apartments, premium housing societies, and strong social infrastructure, Andheri West remains a preferred choice for both homebuyers and investors.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, both the apartments sold by Hema Malini are located in Oberoi Springs. Both the apartments have identical carpet area of 847 sq.ft. (~79 sq.m.) and built-up area of 94.46 sq. m. (~1,017 sq. ft.).

As per the transaction documents, each apartment, sold for 6.25 crore, includes one car parking. Each deal incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.25 lakh along registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Hema Malini is an Indian actress, dancer, director, and politician. She made her film debut in 1963 and gained recognition with Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Known as the “Dream Girl,” she emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s leading actresses during the 1970s and 1980s. Apart from her film career, she is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer who has performed internationally. She is also active in public life and currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Mathura.

