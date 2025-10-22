Farhan Akhtar, the actor, filmmaker, and musician known for his impeccable taste and understated style, has added a new jewel to his enviable car collection — the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, priced at a whopping Rs. 3.50 crore (ex-showroom). The actor was recently spotted in Bandra with wife Shibani Dandekar, stepping out of his brand-new Maybach SUV, which arrived just in time for Diwali.

Farhan Akhtar gifts himself a customized Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 for Diwali worth Rs. 3.50 cr

The timing couldn’t have been more symbolic. The SUV, gleaming in an elegant dark green shade, was adorned with a traditional marigold garland — a telltale sign of a festive-season delivery. Farhan and Shibani were seen sharing smiles with paparazzi as they arrived for a Diwali gathering, marking a celebratory moment both personally and professionally for the star.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is often described as the epitome of power, prestige, and indulgence. It’s powered by a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing 557 PS and 730 Nm of torque, with an additional electric boost of 22 PS and 250 Nm. Despite its massive size, the SUV rockets from 0–100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, offering the kind of seamless power delivery that Maybach owners have come to expect.

Inside, the SUV exudes the opulence of a five-star lounge. The model comes with Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated massaging seats, and a panoramic sliding sunroof that transforms the cabin into a cocoon of comfort. The four-seater configuration — a favourite among celebrities — features a fixed rear console with a refrigerator, complete with silver champagne flutes for the quintessential Maybach experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



As expected from the brand, safety and technology take centre stage. The GLS 600 comes equipped with Adaptive LED lighting, eight airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and Mercedes’ cutting-edge driver-assist features such as Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Brake Assist, and the PRE-SAFE system, ensuring maximum protection without compromising on luxury.

With this new addition, Farhan joins the elite club of Bollywood A-listers who own the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 — including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana. The SUV has quickly become a symbol of star power and success in the Hindi film industry, and Farhan’s choice further cements his place among Bollywood’s style icons with substance.

Farhan’s automotive lineup is already the stuff of envy. His collection includes a Porsche Cayman 718 GTS, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, and multiple Mercedes-Benz models, including the GLS 350D and ML350 CDI, as well as a Range Rover. His latest Maybach is both an upgrade and a statement — a reflection of how luxury and performance continue to define his personal brand.

Also Read: KBC 17: Farhan Akhtar reveals a handwritten letter by Amitabh Bachchan is his most treasured award

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.