Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a video clip from one of his interactions began circulating online. The footage, which features Akhtar speaking about a scene from the iconic film Sholay, has triggered strong reactions across platforms — and now, singer-songwriter Lucky Ali has added fuel to the debate with a sharp response to Akhtar’s words.

Lucky Ali reacts strongly to Javed Akhtar’s viral ‘don’t be like Muslims’ comment

In the viral clip, Akhtar can be seen recalling a moment from Sholay where Hema Malini’s character, Basanti, speaks to Lord Shiva. Reflecting on the changing times, the veteran writer questioned whether such a scene could be written today, given how sensitive religious sentiments have become. While elaborating on the topic during his talk, Akhtar reportedly said, “I was in Poona (Pune) with Raju Hirani (Rajkumar Hirani) in front of a big audience where I told them, ‘Don’t become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims.’”

The remark immediately sparked backlash online, with many users accusing Akhtar of hurting religious sentiments. Among those who reacted was popular musician Lucky Ali, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure. His post read, “Don’t become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f***”.

Ali’s blunt statement quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. While some social media users praised the singer for speaking his mind, others felt his tone was unnecessarily harsh. The exchange has since evolved into a larger online discussion about tolerance, free speech, and mutual respect between public figures.

Responding to the wave of criticism following the resurfaced video, Javed Akhtar stated that he remains unfazed by the uproar. The veteran writer pointed out that he has often faced backlash for his views, adding that he has received police protection in the past and has been called names for years due to his outspoken opinions.

As reactions continue to pour in, both Lucky Ali and Javed Akhtar have become trending topics across social media platforms. The incident has once again highlighted how public commentary on religion remains a highly charged subject in India’s cultural landscape.

